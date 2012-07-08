Invite Request - With A Reward

Hey y'all,

One of my friends from Germany, an extremely talented ambgiram and lettering artist would love to join Dribbble. Here is his website:

http://slambigrams.wordpress.com/

But...I am out of invites! So, I have a question for those of you who have a spare invite lying around. Would you be willing to send him an invite? In return, I will create an ambigram for a word of your choice, as long as it's not 'supercalifragilisticexpialidocious' ;) and as long as it's relatively possible! But an alternative or two along with your first word choice would be appreciated.

If would be willing to send him an invite, post a quick answer here and then email me at npgraphicdesign@yahoo.com so I can send you his email address. Also email me your word request! He's a fantastic artist and would be a great addition to this website.

Thanks y'all!