Hipmunk Redesign

A 100% unofficial redesign of the awesome Hipmunk UI. I did as an exercise to see if I was capable of making the results screen look nicer without taking away from its functionality. I don't know if I've succeeded, but you can see the full-size version and read about the process here:
http://www.attackofdesign.com/hipmunk-redesign/

Posted on Oct 8, 2010
