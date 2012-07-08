Visual Jams

asterism lines rocket star logo mark monogram space letter a logo mark
A logo mark i'm working on for a website development company called "An Asterism".

Thoughts so far? :)

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
I'm James Graves and these are my visual jams.

