Bird's Meadow WIP

Bird's Meadow WIP logotype logo typography lettering hand-drawn digitized vector monochrome wip
just finishing crafting this logo to be used on flyers/posters for a open air musical event. still got me some tweaking to do

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
