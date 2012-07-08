Mike Donovan

UI Kit (Electric Eel)

UI Kit (Electric Eel) volume rating form elements earch label profile ui vector photoshop buttons toggles sliders icons iconography media player tool tip psd
A contrasting style to my "Baby Blue" UI kit ... You can get the PSD here.

