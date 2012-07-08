Faheema Patel

H

Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
  • Save
H typography lettering sketch letter flourishes h ink
Download color palette

I know Mr. H doesn't look as elaborate as the other letters but I also wanted to try some simple ones although I'm not sure if he's gunna stand out from the crowd. Thoughts?

Maybe I might need to fill in the white stems with a solid black and inverse the arrows?

76cbf5d0ee79cb439106f8129213a660
Rebound of
R
By Faheema Patel
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Faheema Patel
Faheema Patel
lettering, pattern & illustration artist

More by Faheema Patel

View profile
    • Like