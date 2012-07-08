humanshapedrobot

City Pick

humanshapedrobot
humanshapedrobot
  • Save
City Pick illustration city blue hair hairpick
Download color palette

Just a random idea I had - skyline could work well with a comb too...

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
humanshapedrobot
humanshapedrobot

More by humanshapedrobot

View profile
    • Like