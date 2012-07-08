Jeri Yingling

"...and Trade Gothic was Born"

Jeri Yingling
Jeri Yingling
  • Save
"...and Trade Gothic was Born" typography family deisgn trade gothic type specimen
Download color palette

"...and Trade Gothic was Born," is a type specimen poster. The poster exemplifies the font family of typeface Trade Gothic.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Jeri Yingling
Jeri Yingling

More by Jeri Yingling

View profile
    • Like