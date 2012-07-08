danijanev

jazz singing bird

jazz singing bird jazz bird acronym logo typography hidden smart singing
I was playing with the three letters SJF and this little bird, jazz bird came up. I hope you like it :)

Rebound of
SkopjeJazzFest logo draft 001
By danijanev
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
