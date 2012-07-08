I'm on Tumblr!

Nayla Smith

Realized I never mentioned I made a Tumblr here! @Arno Wendorff and I customized the theme, and I got to use the awesome Edmonsans by @James T. Edmondson.

I'm posting all of my work on the Tumblr, design as well as more fine-arty stuff, and works in progress!

http://naylasmith.tumblr.com/

Jul 8, 2012
