Pixel Peacock Variations

I failed miserably at the 30 Days of Creativity.
But now I present new ideas for stickers for an upcoming show.

An idea can come from the oddest places…
I have converted a couple animals taken from old sewing templates.
I was inspired when I saw a piece my grandma made from 1940.
For some reason, the template had a full alphabet, these odd shaped people, and some other interesting animals.

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
