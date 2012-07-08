Cecílio Mendes

Icon Ecojob

Cecílio Mendes
Cecílio Mendes
  • Save
Icon Ecojob cecílio ceciliow brasil brand logo logotype ecojob eco brown green identity corporate sustainable leave branding
Download color palette

And finally the icon. The whole idea was to express visually the concept of "Enviromental Interaction".

Check the entire process at: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Ecojob-Project-Brand-Identity/4377287

Cecílio Mendes
Cecílio Mendes

More by Cecílio Mendes

View profile
    • Like