Grid Ecojob 2

Grid Ecojob 2 cecílio ceciliow brasil brand logo logotype ecojob eco brown green identity corporate sustainable leave branding grid
Final version of the icon's grid.

Check the entire process at: http://www.behance.net/gallery/Ecojob-Project-Brand-Identity/4377287

