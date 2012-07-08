Jeriah Lau

Heraldic Leopard for T-Shirt

Heraldic Leopard for T-Shirt heraldry leopard t-shirt logo icon
Finally finished this leopard as a part of a coat of arms, for t-shirt design.

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
