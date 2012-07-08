BDDM

Info Logo

BDDM
BDDM
  • Save
Info Logo logo for fun
Download color palette

Made a logo for fun. A friend came up with an app idea, so.. here it is. Then I realized I got too attached with Bebas. Dammit, I know.

Btw, infosinyal means signal info, hence the bars and waves.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
BDDM
BDDM

More by BDDM

View profile
    • Like