Jonathan Schulz

Mimlog.

Jonathan Schulz
Jonathan Schulz
  • Save
Mimlog. website design ui web css clean minimalistic html
Download color palette

My first attempt to design a very simple and minimalistic blog & portfolio theme, maybe for wordpress. What do you think?

Full size: http://d.pr/i/a7jN

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Jonathan Schulz
Jonathan Schulz

More by Jonathan Schulz

View profile
    • Like