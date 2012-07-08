Good for Sale
Rok Benedik

PICAS Classic

Rok Benedik
Rok Benedik
Hire Me
  • Save
PICAS Classic picas icons glyph pictogram vector photoshop benedik iphone ios ipad retina

PICAS Classic are royalty free icons and symbols. Designed and carefully optimized for web, mobile and user interface design

Price
$35
Buy now
Available on picasicons.com
Good for sale
PICAS Classic are royalty free icons and symbols. Designed and carefully optimized for web, mobile and user interface design
Download color palette

PICAS Classic are royalty free icons and symbols. Designed and carefully optimized for web, mobile and user interface design

Price
$35
Buy now
Available on picasicons.com
Good for sale
PICAS Classic are royalty free icons and symbols. Designed and carefully optimized for web, mobile and user interface design

It's been a while since the last PICAS update, but the wait time will end soon. :) I've redrawn all existing icons and added a 100 new ones.

So in the next few days/weeks I'll be busy exporting them to various file formats and preparing a brand new website for them. :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Rok Benedik
Rok Benedik
Digital Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Rok Benedik

View profile
    • Like