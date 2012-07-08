PICAS Classic are royalty free icons and symbols. Designed and carefully optimized for web, mobile and user interface design

It's been a while since the last PICAS update, but the wait time will end soon. :) I've redrawn all existing icons and added a 100 new ones.

So in the next few days/weeks I'll be busy exporting them to various file formats and preparing a brand new website for them. :)