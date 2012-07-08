Honza Kačer

poster for tomorrow 2012: Gender Equality Now!

Honza Kačer
Honza Kačer
  • Save
poster for tomorrow 2012: Gender Equality Now! poster for tomorrow male female sign gender
Download color palette

Yesterday I discover interesting project: "Poster for tomorrow". Actual theme is: Gender Equality Now! And deadline is 10 July 2012. So, if You have spare time... http://www.posterfortomorrow.org/pages/view/call_for_entries_2012

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Honza Kačer
Honza Kačer

More by Honza Kačer

View profile
    • Like