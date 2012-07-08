Portfolio - Homepage Main Slider Top

Here is some progress. I finished the bottom area of the header in a way that it feels more "connected" and natural to the first content zone. After some debate with myself about the page structure for that first content zone, i decided to go with a main slider where my most recent work will really "pop-up" with a unique composition per project. This way the entry page of the website will change often. This shot is a detail in which you can see the transition between the navigation menu, the header and the slider zone and a detail of the "more work" button that will link to the "work" page.

Tell me what you think, i will appreciate any feedback or suggestions. Thanks!