EVICTED ESPORTS (SOLD)

EVICTED ESPORTS (SOLD) vector ui typography logo illustration icon design branding
this logo is sold for "EVICTED ESPORTS" !!
My main focuses are creating awesome Digital Illustrations, Logo designs and Visual Brand Identities. A lot of my work is directed towards the Sports style of designs, as well as eSports and Gaming!

If you'd like to work with me please feel free to Leave Me a Message or reach out via
Twitter : @kakkoii_graphics
Email : rahmatadigunadidin@gmail.com
instagram : @kakkoii_graphics
whatsapp : +6285342272294

Posted on Apr 19, 2019
KKGP | Rahmat Adiguna

