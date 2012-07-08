Wilson Semilio

Marker Closeup

Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
  • Save
Marker Closeup marker closeup paint sakura cap
Download color palette

This is a closeup of yet another marker I finished painting today.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Wilson Semilio
Wilson Semilio
I design stuff :-)

More by Wilson Semilio

View profile
    • Like