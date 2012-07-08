Mofei QIAN

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dark Knight Rises batman poster doll
Waiting to see The Dark Knight Rises, make a quick batman style poster with a photo of my cute batman doll, hope everyone likes it.

The full size could be viewed at:
http://m2.img.libdd.com/farm4/189/58D4AA9C0D2098A788B41FF71A670DBD_1024_512.JPEG

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
