Which one do you like?

Which one do you like? logo investment nest bullion gold foundation futures
WIP:Australian Wealth Management company.

My concept on the left_
Smart investment at the start lends to greater gains in the future.

The right_
Smart investment sets you up for a strong nest egg.

My problem is a love them both and just can't decide which one to present to the client.AGGGRR

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
