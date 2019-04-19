Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alex Pesenka

Exotic Fruit Store

Exotic Fruit Store delivery fruits nutrition cards design typography interface design ux ui interface ios food calories durian fruit app ecommerce shop store app fruit
Hey Dribbblers! What's that smell? It's ripe Durian in my fruit store concept!
Here you can buy a lot of juicy exotic fruits, check nutrition value or find nearest fruit markets!

Look at that and let me your mango 🥭

Thanks!

