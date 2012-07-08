Rafal Bromirski

lion's head - logo logo logo design logotype mark icon lion red polygons origami brand
This is my really old work - I have sentiment to this because I've spent many hours doing it. The client rejected it because he couldn't make out the lion :>

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
