ZipDisk office obsolete icon plastic zipdisk illustration rebound
Remember when these things used to go "click, click, click..." and die? Or was that just me, and the year 2000? (The last time I remember actually using a ZipDisk.)

Although I kept on using MDs; just wish it wasn't a p.i.t.a. to make semi-translucent plastic look good.

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
