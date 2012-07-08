Melanie Innis

Mac Stanley & Co. hits 2 years in action.

Melanie Innis
Melanie Innis
  • Save
Mac Stanley & Co. hits 2 years in action. mac stanley co. type ribbon anniversary illustration design
Download color palette

Co. anniversary stuff in the works.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Melanie Innis
Melanie Innis

More by Melanie Innis

View profile
    • Like