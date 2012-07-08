I wanted to create a simple, meaningful, convenient way for my team to communicate and share the stories of our successes with the larger organization. From that concept, "+1" was born: "Adding to our successes, one story at a time." It featured personal perspectives on projects near and dear to our hearts, stunning imagery (where appropriate), and community aspects in commenting and "liking".

I should note (with a smattering of pride) that I came up with the name before Google Plus was released.