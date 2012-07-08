Butterfly Swords (Húdié Shuāng Dāo)

Here is my first draft (and first attempt) at rendering a weapon.

Initially I was not a fan of traditional Chinese weapons as I found them obsolete compared to the arguably more practical hand-to-hand combat available today. Recently I started my study with the húdié shuāng dāo (butterfly swords) and have grown to appreciate them as an integral part of my practice.

The characters translate to Kwang Sai (Providence) Bamboo Forest Temple Praying Mantis Clan.