Blake Simkins

Login Dropdown

Blake Simkins
Blake Simkins
  • Save
Login Dropdown login log in account sign up sign in facebook form web web design ui blue
Download color palette

It has been a while since I dug into code (html, css, jquery). I have been working on this over the weekend. It is nice to break out of Photoshop and do a little front-end work. Still learning more everyday.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Blake Simkins
Blake Simkins

More by Blake Simkins

View profile
    • Like