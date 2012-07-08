Simplified Icon

Jimmy Wilson

Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson
type typography app project icon cala ligature ios
I started building a favicon based on the last shot and realized it was way too complex. So instead I simplified the icon even more, ensuring it looks just as good at 300px as it does at 16px. Thoughts and feelings on the new direction?

Be sure to check out the typecards app preview too

Rebound of
Ligature Icon
By Jimmy Wilson
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Jimmy Wilson
Jimmy Wilson

