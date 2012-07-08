Lucian Marin

Nokia N9 feat. SimpleX

The difference between iPhone UI and SimpleX is that the iPhone has 20 icons while SimpleX has 19, yet the information is better structured.

Hardware will require a 4.3 inch, 720p display.

Full view: http://cl.ly/Huoz

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
