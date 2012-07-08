Justin Wetch

iOS Quick Settings (Widget)

Part of my ongoing series of how widgets could work in iOS. Just double tap an icon with two fingers (or do the expand gesture) and the widget will open up a la Newsstand. This would be an excellent way to get widgets in iOS without irking novices, while providing excellent additional functionality.

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
