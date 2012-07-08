Frankie Gaw

Windows/iOS Exploration | Messages

Windows/iOS Exploration | Messages
A "quick glance" exploration using Metro sized tiles and iOS's folder interaction. View full JPEG at, http://franklingaw.tumblr.com/post/26741819736/ios-windows-exploration-a-quick-glance

Posted on Jul 8, 2012
