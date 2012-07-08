Tim Krause

Wood Round Stamped

Tim Krause
Tim Krause
  • Save
Wood Round Stamped wedding invitation stamp
Download color palette

Stamped and drilled around 250 wood rounds for wedding invitations today.

Wood still
Rebound of
Wood Cuts
By Tim Krause
View all tags
Posted on Jul 8, 2012
Tim Krause
Tim Krause

More by Tim Krause

View profile
    • Like