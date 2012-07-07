Bennett Feely

Slide to Confirm

Bennett Feely
Bennett Feely
  • Save
Slide to Confirm html5 css3 range input confirmation
Download color palette

Designed Google-esque style. View in Chrome (Should also work in Opera and Safari, haven't tested yet though).
http://codepen.io/bfeelyweb/full/jyGeJ

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Bennett Feely
Bennett Feely

More by Bennett Feely

View profile
    • Like