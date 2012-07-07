Recollections Logo

Anthony Irwin

Client wants to move forward with this option. They wanted the center to look like a shredder blade used in the recycling of electronic devices. Not sure if it's quite there, but I like where it's going.

Posted on Jul 7, 2012
