Derrick Kempf

Ampersands

Derrick Kempf
Derrick Kempf
Hire Me
  • Save
Ampersands ampersands enclosures logo mark c c
Download color palette

Need help! I'm getting lost in my own thoughts and would love some feedback on what anyone sees in these. Totally open for critique.

The left side are ampersands that will be used in conjunction with a logotype (except for the center one).

The right ones are more of alternate logo mark enclosures and intended to stand alone.

Thanks!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Derrick Kempf
Derrick Kempf
Brand identity designer and illustrator.
Hire Me

More by Derrick Kempf

View profile
    • Like