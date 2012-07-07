Gavin Nelson

Calendar and Notes

Calendar and Notes calendar notes iphone app icon ios theme coffee paper page texture
Calendar and Notes icons for the theme. I was actually quite happy with how the coffee cup turned out.

Posted on Jul 7, 2012
