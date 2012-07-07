Kelsey Spencer

Mobfuel Logo

Kelsey Spencer
Kelsey Spencer
  • Save
Mobfuel Logo logo vector fire flame
Download color palette

Quick logo for work. The basic business plan here is for web developers to be able to contact advertising companies through one source vs. contacting each one individually? Or something. I just make things look pretty.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Kelsey Spencer
Kelsey Spencer

More by Kelsey Spencer

View profile
    • Like