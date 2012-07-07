Grid Layout

Labib Jaffar

Did a new design for an auto spare part company. Something different than the usually structured sites we do. It's a pitch.

The grey block is for Brand logos that the company carry and the White block is the hover effect for the brand logos

Posted on Jul 7, 2012
