Paresh Khatri

Some Timeline

Paresh Khatri
Paresh Khatri
Hire Me
  • Save
Some Timeline timeline simple clean profile comment like followers following ui concept
Download color palette

Made some timeline stuff in my free time dont know for what it can use but was feeling bored at made in my spare time for fun your feedback will be appreciated guys what you think? :)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Paresh Khatri
Paresh Khatri
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Paresh Khatri

View profile
    • Like