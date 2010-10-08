Dave Shea

Booth Final

Booth Final joyent tradeshow booth tradeshowbooth orange grey
And the final product, up close and personal at GDC.

Even with just three days to pull it together, I'm still a little annoyed I flubbed the gaps between the o and the e. (Okay, a lot annoyed.)

Posted on Oct 8, 2010
