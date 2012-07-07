Jason Wu

Ticket form UI

Ticket form UI web form ui ux zendesk
One of the early ticket UI iterations for Zendesk Project Lotus. It's very interesting to see how the UI got evolved from time to time.

Learn more about Project Lotus.

Posted on Jul 7, 2012
