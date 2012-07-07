Mubashar Iqbal

Weather Grid

Mubashar Iqbal
Mubashar Iqbal
  • Save
Weather Grid ios mobile weather climacons app
Download color palette

Seems like everyone is designing weather apps these days, so I thought I'd take a shot at one too, you can see the full app here:
http://cl.ly/0B1B3v452q0f0f1y0c40

Thanks to Adam Whitcroft for The Climacons:
http://dribbble.com/shots/544084-Climacons

View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Mubashar Iqbal
Mubashar Iqbal

More by Mubashar Iqbal

View profile
    • Like