Andrei Robu

Yeah Type

Andrei Robu
Andrei Robu
  • Save
Yeah Type lettering typography script swashes reflexions vintage bold
Download color palette

I've ended up picking the top left version. What you think?
You can see/buy it for a limited time here: http://society6.com/andreirobu/Yeah-Type_Print

21c323f3a2023422c5b5bf5b47990e74
Rebound of
Yeah Type
By Andrei Robu
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Andrei Robu
Andrei Robu

More by Andrei Robu

View profile
    • Like