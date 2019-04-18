Counter Terrorist - Strike Shooter - Shooting Games - Shooter

Play : https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.rcgames.counterterrorist

Fast paced modern 3D strike combat - FPS counter terrorist strike shooter game to play for Free!

Take part in battle to strike hard with many guns to choose and counter terrorist. You can enjoy FPS game for free with many terrorist shooting combat and critical shooting experience.

#redcornergames #redcorner #counterterrorist #shooter #actiongames #gaming #gamergirl #gamerdude #gamerbuddy #gamerlife #counterattack #countershooting #playgames #playstore #adventuregames #africa #europe #australia #instagram #androidgames #mobilegames #newgames