Cr3ativ

Fitness3

Cr3ativ
Cr3ativ
  • Save
Fitness3 wordpress themeforest gym fitness
Download color palette

another quick shot of progress on the blog index page detailing out each post format (audio,video,gallery,image etc) - plus side bar treatment...

Coding already started for the home page plus some of the backend features are also complete... things are moving along nicely.

7e676dde7acc6ab1420331465d6d5210
Rebound of
Fitness2
By Cr3ativ
View all tags
Posted on Jul 7, 2012
Cr3ativ
Cr3ativ

More by Cr3ativ

View profile
    • Like