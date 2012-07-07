Joel Siddall

Logo Concept - Business Box

Joel Siddall
Joel Siddall
  • Save
Logo Concept - Business Box logo branding identity design design icon box business professional typography
Download color palette

A logo concept for a friend of mine. His company is called 'business box'. Hopefully that will explain my thought process. This is not the final, chosen concept, I still have a few more ideas in the pipeline.

So hopefully more to follow soon...

Joel Siddall
Joel Siddall

More by Joel Siddall

View profile
    • Like