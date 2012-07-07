webgl / canvas 3d trumpet (11mb)

Screenshot:

http://i.imgur.com/ijURr.png

Live interactive version:

https://dl.dropbox.com/u/3397495/js3/boilerplate/trumpet.html

Instruction:

middle mouse click and drag to zoom in/out

rightclick to pan

leftclick to rotate

is 11 meg, may or may not display on your videocard. if it doesn't display after 30 seconds and you have decent videocard and internet connection. let me know!