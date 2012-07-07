webgl / canvas 3d trumpet (11mb)

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Screenshot:
http://i.imgur.com/ijURr.png
Live interactive version:
https://dl.dropbox.com/u/3397495/js3/boilerplate/trumpet.html
Instruction:
middle mouse click and drag to zoom in/out
rightclick to pan
leftclick to rotate
is 11 meg, may or may not display on your videocard. if it doesn't display after 30 seconds and you have decent videocard and internet connection. let me know!